6 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24hrs till 8am Monday.

Besides, 215 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 1.28% as the health officials tested 16,812 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 178 cases on Sunday.

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,901 and the case tally climbed to 15,71,228 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, four died in Dhaka, and two in division.

Also, 209 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,859 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,042 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.