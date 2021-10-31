6 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 05:54 pm

Related News

6 more die of Covid in 24hrs

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 05:54 pm

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

Besides, 211 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.22%, down from 1.25% a day ago, as the health officials tested 17,226 samples across the country.  

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,828 and the case tally increased to 15,67,981 in the country.

Bangladesh reported eight deaths and 166 cases on Saturday.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram and one died in Khulna division. 

Also, 276 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,842 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,026 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

22h | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

22h | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

22h | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 