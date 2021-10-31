6 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, 211 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.22%, down from 1.25% a day ago, as the health officials tested 17,226 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,828 and the case tally increased to 15,67,981 in the country.

Bangladesh reported eight deaths and 166 cases on Saturday.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram and one died in Khulna division.

Also, 276 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,842 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,026 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.