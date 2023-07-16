6 more dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hours

File Photo: With patients and their relatives crowding every single ward, there is hardly any place left — even on the floor — for new admissions. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Six more dengue patients have died and 1,424 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 106 dengue patients have died in the country and 20,878 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 741 were reported in Dhaka city and the rest were from various parts of the country.

So far 15,817 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 4,955 dengue patients, including 3,154 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

