6 lakh kids to get Vitamin A Plus under Dhaka South City Corporation on 18 June

A total of six lakh children will be fed Vitamin A Plus capsules at 1,827 centres of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on 18 June.

The campaign will start at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm.

One lakh children aged 6-11 months will be fed blue coloured capsules while 5 lakh children aged 12-59 months will be fed red colour capsules, said Dr Fazle Shamsul Kabir, acting chief health officer of the DSCC.

He made the announcement at an orientation programme of 'National Vitamin A Plus Campaign-2023' at the DSCC office.

Some 150 supervisors and 3,654 volunteers will take part in the programme.

Line director representatives from National Nutrition Service, director representatives of different hospitals, officials of DSCC, representatives from Girls' guide, Rovers Scout, Rotary Club, Urban Primary Health Care Services Delivery Projects and Unicef were present there.