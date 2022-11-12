6 die of dengue in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 05:58 pm

Bangladesh reported six new deaths and 918 cases of hospitalisation in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday (12 November). 

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 199 and the case tally to 47,670. 

Besides, 44,196 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during this 11-month period.

Some 3,275 patients are taking treatment in various hospitals across the country, including 2,024 in Dhaka and 1,251 in the rest of the divisions. 

