6 diagnostic centres, a blood bank shut over irregularities

Seven health organisations, including six private clinics, diagnostic centres and a blood bank, have been shut over irregularities.

The organisations - Prime Orthopedic and General Hospital and Digital Diagnostic Center, Dhaka Healthcare Hospital, Remedy Care Limited, Life Care General Hospital, Jamuna General Hospital, Royal Multicare Specialty Hospital and Diagnostic Center, Rajdhani Blood Bank and Transfusion Center.

The organisations are housed in a same building named - Muktijoddha Tower - in Mohammadpur in the capital.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) shut those today after finding numerous irregularities there during a sudden inspection on 29 July.

Also show-cause notices have been issued against the closed organisations seeking explanation why their licenses should not be cancelled.

The irregularities spotted at the health institutes are include shortage of physicians, nurses, laboratory technologist, charging excessive payment for medical tests, keeping patients at Intensive Care Unit for commercial purpose, operating without updating license.

Besides, some hospitals had unsatisfactory waste management system and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and lacked registered MBBS physicians as well.