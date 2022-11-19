6 dengue patients die in 24 hours

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:03 pm

File photo. Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Six more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 226.

During this period, 559 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 320 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 239 outside the capital.

A total of 2,764 dengue patients, including 1,552 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.

This year, the directorate has recorded 52,161 dengue cases and 49,171 recoveries so far.
 

