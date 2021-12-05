6 Covid deaths reported for second straight day

Bangladesh for the second day in a row reported six deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, 197 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.03% after 19,132 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 243 cases on Saturday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,001 and the case tally increased to 15,77,443 in the country.

Also, 226 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.