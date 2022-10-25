'5G makes healthcare sector more efficient in saving life'

Fifth generation (5G) technology is transforming the healthcare sector worldwide to become more capable in saving people's lives, said Huawei officials at the 13th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) organised by the company in Thailand on Tuesday (25 October).

Presenting the success cases of 5G in the healthcare sector, Ken Hu, rotating chairman of the Chinese tech giant, said, "Siriraj Hospital is the first hospital in Thailand that has ambulances with 5G facilities that can send the patients' health condition data to the doctor while on the road."

"5G has grown faster than any previous generation of mobile technology. In just three years, we have seen solid progress in network deployment, consumer services, and industry applications," he added.

"We need to work together to fully unleash the power of 5G networks and expand into services like cloud and system integration. Together we can achieve remarkable development in 5G networks, applications, and the industry as a whole," he further added.

Officials of mobile operators of different countries around the world that have implemented 5G in their network like Telecom Argentina, Omantel, Vodafone, TrueMove and AIS spoke at the conference and shared their plan.

Huawei officials said that to push 5G to the next level, the company is working with partners to propose four features for 5.5G, the next evolution of 5G technology: 10 Gbps downlink, 1 Gbps uplink, support for 100 billion connections, and native intelligence.

"The industry needs to come together to define standards, prepare the spectrum, and build the ecosystem," said Ken Hu.

James Chen, president of the Global Sales Department of Huawei Carrier BG, said that as of October 2022, more than 230 carriers around the world have launched commercial 5G services. In total, the industry has set up over three million 5G base stations, serving more than 700 million subscribers.

He described how 5G is driving industry development in many aspects.

"Compared with 4G, 5G networks are 10-times faster, delivering speeds greater than 1 Gbps. 5G users also consume two times more data than 4G users – more than 20 GB per month – and that amount is expected to keep growing," he said.

This creates huge opportunities for carriers in three areas: user experience, IoT (Internet of things), and industrial digitalization, he added.

Tech giant Huawei is one of the leading technology suppliers in Bangldesh's telecommunication and ICT Sector.

At the beginning of this year, it provided the major part of the technology support to the state owned Teletalk to launch trial run of 5G in Bangladesh. It also provided the same support for the largest mobile operator in the country Grameenphone.

Besides, it is providing technology solution for the sectors like cloud and solar energy in Bangladesh.