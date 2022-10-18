500 Model Union Health and Family Welfare Centres launched

The government has launched 500 Model Union Health and Family Welfare Centres across the country as part of its efforts to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rate.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the model welfare centres under the Directorate General of Family Planning in a ceremony at the capital's Hotel Intercontinental yesterday.

The objective of the initiative is to provide 24/7 maternal care including institutional child birth to rural women as more than 50% childbirth happens at home without adequate medical or midwifery assistance causing maternal and newborn deaths.

"Bangladesh has been praised globally for fighting Covid-19 and now a role model in the world in vaccination. Bangladesh now lags behind South Asian countries only in this one area – institutional delivery services. This time we want to achieve the goal," the minister said, hoping the launching of the 500 model health centres will increase institutional child deliveries from 50% to 100%.

The health minister said that some 1 lakh children die every year in the country and of them many die at birth.

"Mothers will get round-the-clock care at these health centres which have been equipped with adequate manpower and equipment," he said and added, "We want to reduce caesarean deliveries. Around 12 lakh normal deliveries per year will be possible in these centres."

Kamal Hosen, upazila family planning officer, Debhata, Satkhira, told The Business Standard, "Parulia Union Health and Family Welfare Centre is a model centre in our upazila. All preparations have been taken to provide 24 hours' institutional delivery service.

Our health workers go door to door and list pregnant women in the area. We are contacting those who have delivery dates this month or next month by phone."

He added that normal delivery will be done by skilled manpower at the centre.

"If caesarean delivery is required or any complications arise, we will refer to the upazila health centre or district hospital," he added.

In the launching event, it was revealed that in each union some 25,000-35,000 people live including underprivileged marginalised groups. Maternal, neonatal and child mortality rates are relatively high among these population groups. In view of this, the initiative to establish model health centres was taken to provide health services at the doorstep of the people.

Out of 3364 Union Health and Family Welfare Centres under the Directorate of Family Planning, 500 centres are being converted into Model Union Health and Family Welfare Centres in the initial phase. Eventually, all centres will be converted into Model Union Health and Family Welfare Centres in a phased manner, said officials.