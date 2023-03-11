500-bed Ad-Din Sakina Medical College Hospital in Jashore inaugurated

Health

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 08:59 pm

The 500-bed Ad-Din Sakina Medical College Hospital in Jashore was inaugurated on Saturday, offering free services from various departments from 11 March to 20 April.

With the motto "standard service within the means of all", the hospital intends to play a key role in making healthcare accessible for all.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration, Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said Ad-Din is playing a very important role in the service of people and humanity. 

It is working as a role model to bring healthcare to people's doorsteps and creating employment for women.

Ad-Din is working on providing low-cost healthcare as well as producing expert doctors. Besides, ambulances have been arranged to ensure speedy service to patients, he added.

Marking the inauguration, various types of operations will be done free of cost to patients for a month. 

Free ultrasonography services will be provided to expectant mothers. 

Ambulance service is available within Jashore city for just Tk300.

Ad-Din Sakina Medical College Hospital has various state-of-the-art medical services, including Coronary Care Unit, Kidney Dialysis Unit, Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Unit, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Prof Dr Muhammad Abdus Sabur, chairman of Ad-Din Welfare Centre presided over the event.

Dr Sheikh Mohiuddin, executive director of Ad-Din Foundation, was also present on the occasion.

The hospital has been modeled after hospitals in developed countries to provide treatment for complex diseases at low cost. There are plans to add emergency medical care for cardiac patients through air ambulance at the earliest.

Advanced medical equipment has been imported from various countries including Japan, Germany, Turkey, China and India. The emergency department will provide 24-hour medical care to all types of patients.

