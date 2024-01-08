5-year old dies after circumcision

Photo for representation only.
A 5-year-old child passed away following a circumcision procedure conducted at United Medical College Hospital in the capital's Badda.

The young victim, identified as Ayaan, was a nursery student at a private school in the capital.

Ayaan's father Shamim Ahmed alleged that the hospital's mishandling led to the loss of his child.

Calling for justice, he said, "The hospital merely notified us of Ayaan's passing without providing any details. My son's demise resulted from wrong treatment by the doctors. I want justice for this."

On 31 December, Ayaan was circumcised under full anesthesia (general) at United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul Badda, allegedly without parental consent. He was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch from there as he did not regain consciousness a few hours post-operation. After seven days of keeping him on life support in the PICU (Pediatric intensive care unit), the doctors declared Ayaan dead around Sunday (7 January) midnight.

The United Hospital has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident.

Hospital authorities handed over Ayaan's body to his family around 4:30pm on Sunday (7 January).

According to Shamim Ahmed's colleague Habibur Rahman, the body was taken to Suhrawardy Hospital for autopsy on Monday morning.

Habibur Rahman told The Business Standard, "The police have been informed. Considering that the United Medical College Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of Badda police station, a case will be filed against the hospital there."

Expressing dismay over the situation, he noted, "All necessary tests were conducted on Ayaan, even the day before the circumcision. We trusted the doctors with everything, and their wrongful treatment resulted in the loss of our child's life."

Ayaan received general anaesthesia at United Medical College in Satarkul around 9am on 31 December. Failing to regain consciousness even after 11 hours post-circumcision, he was shifted to United Hospital in Gulshan while on life support.

Ariful Hoque, public relations manager of United Hospital, told The Business Standard, "Upon Ayaan's arrival at our hospital, he was admitted to the PICU and a medical board was formed considering his physical condition. We regularly counselled the patient's family as per our protocols. Ayaan's condition started to deteriorate yesterday (7  January) afternoon and he passed away at 11:20pm."

United Medical College is also a medical college of United Group, when asked about potential mistreatment there, he said, "An inquiry committee has been formed on 1 January. The committee has already held a meeting. We expect the report to be available within ten working days. Only then can we determine if there was any mistreatment."

He added that the doctors involved in administering anaesthesia or performing the surgery would continue their duties until the investigation report is received.

