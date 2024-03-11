5 morning meditation practices to beat stress

Morning is the best time to cultivate positive habits that bring long-lasting changes in well-being. One of the wellness practices that's increasingly becoming popular in the modern world is meditation.

One of the eight limbs of Yoga, dhayana or meditation is finding approval in today's fast-paced times like never before. The practice that promotes mindfulness is quite effective in beating stress accumulated over a period of time.

Regular meditation makes you more self-aware, focus on present moment, and helps you form a new perspective to look at things. It also works wonders for your cognitive health and memory.

MORNING MEDITATION PRACTICES

Dr Hansaji shares five meditation techniques to kickstart your day and set a positive tone for the day ahead:

1. Gratitude meditation

Embracing gratitude can change how you see things and make your mind more positive. Try spending a few moments every morning thinking about the good stuff in your life. Find a calm spot, sit down, and pay attention to your breath.

Close your eyes and focus on these good aspects of your life, allowing feelings of appreciation to wash over you. This practice sets a tone of positivity for the day, encouraging you to approach challenges with a resilient and optimistic attitude.

2. Body scan meditation

Tune into your body with a body scan meditation. Lie down in a comfortable position and bring awareness to each part of your body, starting from your toes and moving up to the top of your head.

Notice any tension or discomfort, and consciously release it with each exhale. This practice not only relaxes your muscles but also heightens your body awareness, promoting a sense of calm and balance.

3. Visualization meditation

Harness the power of visualisation to create a positive and focused mindset. Close your eyes and vividly imagine yourself achieving your goals and overcoming challenges.

Visualize the steps you need to take and the success that follows. This practice not only motivates you but also instils a sense of confidence and resilience, making it easier to navigate the day's demands with a calm and collected demeanour.

4. Loving-kindness meditation

Embrace compassion and kindness with a loving-kindness meditation. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and visualize sending love and positive energy to yourself and others.

Start by directing these feelings towards someone close to you, then gradually extend them to acquaintances, and eventually, to all living beings. Cultivating love and kindness in the morning can set the stage for more harmonious interactions throughout the day, reducing stress and fostering a sense of connection.

5. Mindfulness meditation

Begin your day with a simple yet profound practice—mindful breathing. Find a calm spot, sit down, and pay attention to your breath. Take a deep breath in, feel your lungs fill up, and then breathe out slowly, letting go of any stress. Paying attention to your breath anchors you in the present moment, reducing stress and promoting mental clarity.