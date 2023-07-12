5 more die of dengue, record 1,246 hospitalised in last 24 hours

Dengue fever continues to wreak havoc across the country as 1,246 fresh patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the highest in a single day this year.

Five more dengue patients died at the same time, taking the tally of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease to 88, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 709 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 537 outside the capital.

A total of 3,791 dengue patients, including 2,530 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 16,143 dengue cases and 12,264 recoveries.