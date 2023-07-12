5 more die of dengue, record 1,246 hospitalised in last 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 06:41 pm

Related News

5 more die of dengue, record 1,246 hospitalised in last 24 hours

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 06:41 pm
5 more die of dengue, record 1,246 hospitalised in last 24 hours

Dengue fever continues to wreak havoc across the country as 1,246 fresh patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the highest in a single day this year.

Five more dengue patients died at the same time, taking the tally of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease to 88, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 709 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 537 outside the capital.

A total of 3,791 dengue patients, including 2,530 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 16,143 dengue cases and 12,264 recoveries.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue death toll / Dengue Cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

10h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

10h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

1h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

4h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

5h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar