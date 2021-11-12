5 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported five more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Besides, 221 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.28% after 17,241 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported one casualty and 237 cases on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,912 and the case tally increased to 15,72,127 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, and one died in Khulna division.

Also, 219 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,868 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,044 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.