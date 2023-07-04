5 more dengue patients die in 24 hours; death toll rises to 61

Health

UNB
04 July, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 05:14 pm

UNB
Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 61 this year.

During the period, 678 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 429 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, according to DGHS.

A total of 1,669 dengue patients, including 1,100 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 9,871 dengue cases, 8,141 recoveries.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

 

Dengue / Dengue Cases / Bangladesh

