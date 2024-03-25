5 key nutrients every thyroid patient needs in their diet

Health

Hindustan Times
25 March, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:30 am

Related News

5 key nutrients every thyroid patient needs in their diet

Whether you're dealing with thyroid disturbances or struggling with thyroid issues, adding these 5 key nutrients to your diet can enhance your well-being.

Hindustan Times
25 March, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:30 am
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Incorporating nutrients found in whole foods such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, citrus fruits, and whole grains can aid in supporting thyroid function and promoting overall well-being.

Maintaining a balanced diet is essential for managing thyroid health. Here are five key nutrients for improving thyroid health: 

Vitamin E: This essential vitamin supports thyroid hormone production and protects against oxidative stress. Wheat germ oil, sunflower seeds and oil, and almond oil are some of the sources of Vitamin E.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Selenium: It is essential for thyroid hormone synthesis and converting inactive thyroid hormone (T4) to its active form (T3). You can find it in Brazil nuts, tuna, sunflower seeds, sardines chicken, and mushrooms.

Magnesium: It regulates thyroid hormone production and supports enzyme function for metabolism. Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, oats, dark chocolate, beans and quinoa are rich sources of magnesium. 

Vitamin B: Vital for metabolism and energy production, this important vitamin supports thyroid function. You can get your dose of this crucial nutrient from chicken breast, tuna, peanuts, liver and sunflower seeds.

Vitamin C: It is a powerful antioxidant, that aids in reducing inflammation and supporting immune health for thyroid balance. It is found in kiwi, bell peppers, broccoli, brussels sprouts and kale.

Top News

Executive Fitness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

2h | Panorama
This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

22h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

14h | Videos
Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

Procurement delays lead to $5.98b undisbursed ADB loans

1h | Videos
Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

Andre Russell in the elite club of IPL

12h | Videos
Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

Why is the price of rice rising even though the supply is normal?

13h | Videos