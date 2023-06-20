5 effective strategies to overcome Arthritis and maintain an active lifestyle

Related News

Illustration: Mamunur Rashid
Illustration: Mamunur Rashid

Arthritis, a condition causing pain and limited mobility, can be managed with simple lifestyle adjustments. By taking proactive measures, individuals can protect their joints, alleviate discomfort, and enhance their overall mobility, says a fitness newsletter from the Harvard Medical School.

Living Well with Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis, the most prevalent form of arthritis affecting 27 million Americans, is often viewed as an inevitable consequence of aging. However, perceptions are changing as treatments improve, and many individuals successfully age without experiencing significant arthritis-related issues. For those diagnosed with osteoarthritis, this report provides detailed guidance on safeguarding joints, reducing discomfort, and improving mobility. Furthermore, individuals without osteoarthritis can also benefit from the report's preventive strategies.

While physical or occupational therapists can offer valuable guidance in modifying activities and accomplishing daily tasks, there are simple steps individuals can take on their own, starting today. Here are five effective strategies:

Keep moving: Avoid prolonged periods in one position. Whether at a desk or during leisure time at home, take short breaks every 15 minutes to stretch and move around.

Discover your strength: Utilise your strongest joints and muscles when possible. To protect finger and wrist joints, push open heavy doors using the side of your arm or shoulder. When navigating stairs, lead with the stronger leg while ascending and the weaker leg while descending, reducing stress on the hips and knees.

Plan ahead: Simplify routines and organize tasks to minimize difficult or painful movements. Keep essential items for cooking, cleaning, or hobbies within reach, even if it means having multiple sets of supplies for different areas of the house.

Take advantage of assistive devices: Incorporate labor-saving gadgets and adaptive aids into daily activities. Devices such as long-handled grippers assist in reaching and retrieving objects. Rubber grips can enhance control over faucets, pens, toothbrushes, and cutlery. Pharmacies, medical supply stores, and online vendors offer a wide range of aids designed for individuals with arthritis.

Ask for help: While some individuals with arthritis fear becoming dependent on others, it is crucial to remember that severe disability is uncommon. Nonetheless, the emotional toll of arthritis can be significant. Educate family members and friends about the impact of arthritis on your daily life and do not hesitate to seek assistance when needed.

By implementing these strategies, individuals with arthritis can mitigate its impact and maintain an active lifestyle. With the right approach, arthritis no longer has to be a barrier to enjoying the activities one loves.
 

