5 dengue patients die, 796 hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

5 dengue patients die, 796 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 05:14 pm
Dengue may not seem like a disease which requires as much attention as cancer, but it might become a pandemic, much like Covid-19. Photo: TBS
Dengue may not seem like a disease which requires as much attention as cancer, but it might become a pandemic, much like Covid-19. Photo: TBS

Five more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 187.

During this period, 796 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 459 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 337 outside the capital.

A total of 3,144 dengue patients, including 1,915 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.

This year, the directorate has recorded 45,598 dengue cases and 42,267 recoveries so far.

This year's dengue cases and casualties became the second highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue. In 2000, 5551 dengue cases and 93 deaths were registered.

However, the highest 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported in 2019.

Experts attributed the lack of Aedes control initiative and the absence of a national vector control cell for the present scenario.
 

Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

7h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How football world cup started

How football world cup started

5h | Videos
Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

Key factors in NZ vs Pak 1st semi-final match

8h | Videos
ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

22h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?