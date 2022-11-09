5 dengue patients die, 796 hospitalised in 24 hours

Dengue may not seem like a disease which requires as much attention as cancer, but it might become a pandemic, much like Covid-19. Photo: TBS

Five more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 187.

During this period, 796 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 459 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 337 outside the capital.

A total of 3,144 dengue patients, including 1,915 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.

This year, the directorate has recorded 45,598 dengue cases and 42,267 recoveries so far.

This year's dengue cases and casualties became the second highest since 2000 when the government formally started keeping records on dengue. In 2000, 5551 dengue cases and 93 deaths were registered.

However, the highest 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported in 2019.

Experts attributed the lack of Aedes control initiative and the absence of a national vector control cell for the present scenario.

