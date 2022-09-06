5 dengue patients dead, 284 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 03:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Five more people died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday, according to the Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS). 

During the period, 284 more people infected with the disease were hospitalised in various government and private medical facilities across the country. 

Of the patients, 224 infections were reported from within Dhaka and the remaining 60 were from outside the capital. 

A total of 850 dengue patients are being treated right now at different hospitals across the country. 

As of Monday, 7,397 people were diagnosed and hospitalised with dengue fever this year, 6,516 of whom were released after recovering from the infection.

On 21 June, the country recorded the first death of a dengue patient this year. 

Dengue, a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives. In the next three years, the fatality numbers gradually fell to almost zero.

