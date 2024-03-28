5 benefits of early dinner for your digestion

5 benefits of early dinner for your digestion

Hindustan Times
28 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 12:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

You can improve your digestion by fixing your dinner time a little early in the evening.

Here's what happens when you eat dinner at the right time.

1. Improved digestion: It helps with better digestion and reduces bloating, gas and discomfort.

2. Increased nutrient absorption: Giving your body ample time to digest dinner before sleep enhances the absorption of essential nutrients from the food, ensuring that your body can efficiently utilize vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients for optimal health. 

3. Enhanced gut health: An early dinner supports a healthy gut by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and reducing the risk of digestive disturbances such as dysbiosis, which can occur when food remains in the digestive tract for extended periods.

4. Regulated bowel movements: Consuming dinner earlier in the evening helps regulate bowel movements by allowing sufficient time for food to move through the digestive system and promoting regularity, which is essential for overall digestive health. 

5. Reduced risk of acid reflux: Eating dinner earlier can help prevent acid reflux by allowing the stomach more time to empty its contents before lying down, minimizing the chance of stomach acid flowing back into the esophagus and causing discomfort or irritation.

 

Comments

