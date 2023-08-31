4 ways to improve focus and memory

Health

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

4 ways to improve focus and memory

The slowdown in processing can lead to a bottleneck of information entering your short-term memory

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 01:55 pm
Memory loss. Photo: Collected
Memory loss. Photo: Collected

If you find it harder to focus your attention and absorb information as you age, you're not imagining it. Normal ageing leads to gradual changes in many skills associated with thinking and memory.

In fact, research shows that memory loss begins as early as age 45.

The slowdown in processing can lead to a bottleneck of information entering your short-term memory, reducing the amount of information that can be acquired and encoded into long-term memory, according to a Harvard Medical School journal.

The good news is that you can improve focus and attention. Try these four strategies to help you tune out distractions and improve your ability to focus in daily life:

  1. When someone is talking to you, look at the person and listen closely. If you missed something that was said, ask the person to repeat it or to speak more slowly.
  2. Paraphrase what was said to make sure you understand it and reinforce the information. For example, if someone says, "We can see the movie either at Loews Theater at 7:30 or at the Paramount at 7:50," you might respond, "Which would you prefer, 7:30 at Loews or 7:50 at the Paramount?"
  3. If you find that you tend to become distracted during conversations, try getting together with people in quiet environments. For example, you could suggest meeting at someone's home instead of at a noisy restaurant. When you do meet people at a restaurant, sit at a table near a wall. If your companions sit against the wall and you sit facing them, you'll be able to focus on them without having your attention wander to other diners.
  4. You can improve your ability to focus on a task and screen out distractions if you do one thing at a time. Try to avoid interruptions. For example, if someone asks you something while you're in the middle of reading or working, ask if the person can wait until you're finished. Don't answer the phone until you've finished what you're doing — let voice mail take the call.

Bangladesh / Top News

memory / health / sign of ageing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

55m | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank