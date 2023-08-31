4 ways to improve focus and memory

If you find it harder to focus your attention and absorb information as you age, you're not imagining it. Normal ageing leads to gradual changes in many skills associated with thinking and memory.

In fact, research shows that memory loss begins as early as age 45.

The slowdown in processing can lead to a bottleneck of information entering your short-term memory, reducing the amount of information that can be acquired and encoded into long-term memory, according to a Harvard Medical School journal.

The good news is that you can improve focus and attention. Try these four strategies to help you tune out distractions and improve your ability to focus in daily life: