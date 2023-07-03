4 new dengue deaths, 436 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

In the past 24 hours until Monday morning, four more individuals have succumbed to dengue fever, while 436 additional cases have been hospitalised due to the infection.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the official death toll from dengue this year has risen to 56. Among these fatalities, 34 occurred in June, and nine have been reported in the last three days of July.

Out of the newly admitted patients, 174 have been hospitalised in Dhaka, while the remaining 262 are receiving treatment in other parts of the country.
As of now, a total of 1,531 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals nationwide, with 1,022 cases in Dhaka alone, as per the DGHS data.

To date, the DGHS has recorded a total of 9,193 dengue cases, with 7,606 recoveries.

In 2022, the country witnessed a record high of 281 dengue-related deaths, surpassing the previous highest of 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Last year, the DGHS registered 62,423 dengue cases, with 61,971 individuals successfully recovering from the disease.

