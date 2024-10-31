4 natural ingredients to reduce gas and bloating

If you bloat regularly or experience pain when you bloat, be sure to speak with your medical provider. That said, here's how to manage the occasional bloating.

UK-based NHS (National Health Service) Surgeon Dr Karan Rajan keeps sharing health tips on Instagram. Recently he posted about Sophie Richards, a UK woman, diagnosed with endometriosis. She documents her health journey on her Instagram page, The Endo Spectrum.

Based on one of her videos about bloating, Dr Rajan has shared how to get rid of a bloat, fast. He said that while your best bet is to first figure out what's causing the bloating in the first place, some 'natural ingredients' can help reduce the symptoms of bloating.

A bloated belly can be uncomfortable, aggravating, and even painful at times. Thankfully, there are some ways to manage it naturally.

In the aforementioned clip, Sophie spoke about day 40 of 'the most extreme anti-inflammatory diet she's ever done for her endometriosis': "The last 39 days I have had no bloating or endometriosis symptoms until day 40." Highlighting her video, Dr Rajan said, "If you are suffering with bloating try these four natural ingredients."

Peppermint oil alleviates symptoms of gas, bloating

He then listed them all: "First up, peppermint oil. It contains menthol, which has anti-spasmodic properties; it relaxes the smooth muscles of your intestines to alleviate symptoms of gas, bloating and abdominal cramps. Particularly effective in those with IBS (Irritable bowel syndrome) or those who suffer from IBS-like symptoms."

Ginger is especially effective for bloating

His second pick? Ginger. He said, "Ginger speeds up gastric emptying symptoms and stimulates digestive enzymes. This reduces bloating by removing food from sitting in the stomach too long. It is especially effective for bloating-related dysfunction, dyspepsia, or indigestion."

Psyllium husk powders are more effective

Next is psyllium husk (Isabgol). "I love this one. Psyllium is a soluble fibre that absorbs water in the intestine. It forms a gel which promotes regular dumps and reduces bloating. Very effective in individuals with constipation-type IBS. You can get it in pills and powder, but personally, I think that powders are more effective," he said.

Probiotics reduce bloating by balancing gut flora

Dr Rajan added, "Finally, there is good evidence that specific probiotics strains like bifidobacterium infantis and others can reduce bloating by modulating and balancing your gut flora, basically reducing gas production at the source, less bacterial farts. These strains can be found in yoghurt and kefir containing live cultures." In conclusion, he said, "These won't cure the underlying condition causing the bloating, but can help to reduce symptoms."

If you bloat regularly and/or experience pain when you bloat, be sure to speak with your medical provider.