4 more die of dengue

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 06:34 pm

A total of 1297 dengue patients, of them 417 in the capital and 880 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,692 this year.

During the period, 207 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1297 dengue patients, of them 417 in the capital and 880 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 319878 dengue cases and 316889 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

