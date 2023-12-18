4 more die of dengue

Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Four more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,686 this year.

During the period, 239 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 1456 dengue patients, of them 449 in the capital and 1007 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 31947 dengue cases and 31633 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.