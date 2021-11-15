4 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Another four people died of Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours period till 8am Monday.

Besides, 234 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.32% after 17,700 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 223 cases on Sunday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,926 and the case tally increased to 15,72,735 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in Chattogram division, and one each in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions.

Also, 229 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,877 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,049 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.