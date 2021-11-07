4 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
4 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

Besides, 178 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 1.17% as the health officials tested 15,234 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported one deaths and 154 cases on Saturday. 

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,895 and the case tally climbed to 15,71,013 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in Dhaka, and one each died in Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions. 

Also, 190 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,856 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,039 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

