4 more dengue patients die in 24hrs

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 04:46 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Four more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Sunday (20 November) morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 230.

During this period, 646 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 320 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 326 outside the capital.

A total of 2,478  dengue patients, including 1,386 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.

This year, the directorate has recorded 52,807 dengue cases and 50,099 recoveries so far.

Dengue

