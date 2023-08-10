4 essential stretches to keep your shoulders flexible

TBS Report
10 August, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 01:40 pm

Shoulder Stretches can keep you from injuries. Photo: Collected
Shoulder Stretches can keep you from injuries. Photo: Collected

Maintaining flexible shoulder muscles is key to preventing injury, and here's how you can achieve it.

The shoulder, a complex joint where the collarbone, upper arm bone, and shoulder blade meet, is susceptible to issues like arthritis and tears in the rotator cuff that can hinder basic tasks such as getting dressed or reaching for objects.

However, a simple method to ward off these problems is by regularly stretching the muscles that support the shoulder joint, as tight and restricted muscles make you more prone to injury.

Stretching works by lengthening and extending muscles to their full capacity, increasing your range of motion, reducing pain, lowering the risk of injury, and even enhancing your posture.

To achieve effective muscle stretching, opt for long, static stretches lasting from 30 seconds to two minutes, but remember to warm up your muscles before diving into stretches to make them more pliable. Dynamic stretches, such as gently moving a joint through its range of motion, are also beneficial for preparation.

It's essential to maintain gentle and pain-free stretches, avoiding bouncing, which can trigger a protective reflex and hinder proper stretching.

Engage in shoulder stretches three to seven times weekly, adjusting frequency based on your flexibility level, but ensure to avoid excessive or aggressive stretches that cause discomfort.

A newsletter from Harvard Medical School suggests these four shoulder stretches you can try:

Wall climb

Wall climb. Photo: Harvard Medical School
Wall climb. Photo: Harvard Medical School

Movement: Stand up straight facing a wall. Extend your right arm with your elbow soft (not locked) and place your hand on the wall at shoulder height. Slowly walk your fingers upward, stepping in toward the wall as your hand climbs higher. Stop when you feel mild tension in your shoulder. Hold 10 to 30 seconds. Slowly walk your fingers back down the wall and return to the starting position. Repeat three to four times. Switch arms and repeat.

Chest and shoulder stretch

Chest and shoulder stretch. Photo: Harvard Medical School
Chest and shoulder stretch. Photo: Harvard Medical School

Movement: Stand alongside a doorway or wall. Extend your right arm and put your right hand on the edge of the door frame slightly below shoulder level, palm facing forward and touching the door frame. Keep your shoulders down and back. Slowly turn your body to the left, away from the door frame, until you feel the stretch in your chest and shoulder. Hold 10 to 30 seconds. Return to the starting position. Repeat three to four times, then repeat on the opposite side.

Shoulder stretch

Shoulder stretch. Photo: Harvard Medical School
Shoulder stretch. Photo: Harvard Medical School

Movement: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Put your left hand on your right shoulder. Cup your left elbow with your right hand. Roll your shoulders down and back as you gently pull your left elbow across your chest. Hold 10 to 30 seconds. Return to the starting position. Repeat three to four times, then repeat on the other side.

Shoulder stretch with rotation

Shoulder stretch with rotation. Photo: Harvard Medical School
Shoulder stretch with rotation. Photo: Harvard Medical School

Movement: Stand up straight with your feet hip-width apart and your hands by your sides. Place the back of your right hand against the small of your back at your waist. Your fingers should be pointing up. Slowly slide your right hand farther up your back as high as you can. Hold 10 to 30 seconds. Repeat three to four times, then repeat with left hand.

Incorporating these stretches into your routine can help keep your shoulders flexible and resilient, promoting overall shoulder health.

