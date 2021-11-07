4-day training on urban health begins in capital

Health

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:25 pm

4-day training on urban health begins in capital

“Urban health reveals the outcomes of the physical and social environment that impacts residents’ and communities’ wellbeing and quality of life”

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:25 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Some 25 government and non-government organisations are set to participate in a four-day training, from 8 November to 11 November, on urban health, which according to the experts is a crucial concern not only for Bangladesh but for the whole world.

The inauguration ceremony of the training, organised by the Department of Population Science of the Dhaka University in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Bangladesh, was held at the university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Sunday.

State Minister of Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam, who was the chief guest of the event said, "Although urbanisation is a symbol of economic progress, Dhaka city has a huge number of slum populations that continue to create pressure on various resources of the city, resulting in urban health disasters."

Pointing out that the government has already adopted the National Sustainable Strategy 2021, the state minister urged the UNFPA, Dhaka University's population science department and other stakeholders to work together with the government for the betterment of urban health.

Dhaka University Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, said, the Covid-19 pandemic put the country's urban population in a much more vulnerable position and work must be done to ensure their safety.

UNFPA Bangladesh Chief of Health Dr Vibhavendra Singh Raghuvanshi, said, the issue of urban health is not only a crucial concern for Bangladesh but also nations all around the world.

"Around 1980 – 90, most people in Bangladesh were living in rural areas but the situation has changed significantly since then," he added.

Professor Dr Md Rabiul Haque, chairman of the Department of Population Science, presided over Sunday's inauguration programme.

Professor Dr Mohammad Mainul Islam from the same department who also attended the event, said, urban health reveals the outcomes of the physical and social environment that impacts residents' and communities' wellbeing and quality of life.

"Many indicators of the development agenda including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are linked with urban health, but it is one of the neglected areas in Bangladesh despite its high importance," he added. 

Bangladesh

Urban Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022