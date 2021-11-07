4-day training on urban health begins in capital

Some 25 government and non-government organisations are set to participate in a four-day training, from 8 November to 11 November, on urban health, which according to the experts is a crucial concern not only for Bangladesh but for the whole world.

The inauguration ceremony of the training, organised by the Department of Population Science of the Dhaka University in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Bangladesh, was held at the university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Sunday.

State Minister of Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam, who was the chief guest of the event said, "Although urbanisation is a symbol of economic progress, Dhaka city has a huge number of slum populations that continue to create pressure on various resources of the city, resulting in urban health disasters."

Pointing out that the government has already adopted the National Sustainable Strategy 2021, the state minister urged the UNFPA, Dhaka University's population science department and other stakeholders to work together with the government for the betterment of urban health.

Dhaka University Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, said, the Covid-19 pandemic put the country's urban population in a much more vulnerable position and work must be done to ensure their safety.

UNFPA Bangladesh Chief of Health Dr Vibhavendra Singh Raghuvanshi, said, the issue of urban health is not only a crucial concern for Bangladesh but also nations all around the world.

"Around 1980 – 90, most people in Bangladesh were living in rural areas but the situation has changed significantly since then," he added.

Professor Dr Md Rabiul Haque, chairman of the Department of Population Science, presided over Sunday's inauguration programme.

Professor Dr Mohammad Mainul Islam from the same department who also attended the event, said, urban health reveals the outcomes of the physical and social environment that impacts residents' and communities' wellbeing and quality of life.

"Many indicators of the development agenda including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are linked with urban health, but it is one of the neglected areas in Bangladesh despite its high importance," he added.