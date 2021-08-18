306 more Dengue cases logged in 24 hrs: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:29 pm

Related News

306 more Dengue cases logged in 24 hrs: DGHS

Among the new patients, 273 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:29 pm
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

Bangladesh continues to see a rapid rise in Dengue cases as 306 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am.

Just a day before, the country saw the highest number of dengue cases recorded in a day this year, 329.

Among the new patients, 273 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported outside the division, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 30 people have been suspected of dying from Dengue fever since January to August.

At present, 1,110 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 6,950 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 5,733 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / dengue cases rise / Dengue crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan