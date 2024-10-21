3 more die of dengue

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Three additional dengue fatalities were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning, bringing the total death toll in Bangladesh this year to 250.

During the period, 1,039 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 262 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 130 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to the DGHS, all three recent deaths were reported within the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Some 3,818 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 50,919 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January 2024

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

