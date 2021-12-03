3 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh recorded three deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Besides, 243 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.40% after 17,387 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 261 cases on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,989 and the case tally increased to 15,77,070 in the country.

Also, 225 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,909 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,080 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.