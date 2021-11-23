3 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Besides, 284 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.45% after 19,568 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 264 cases on Monday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,958 and the case tally increased to 15,74,636 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two were from Chattogram and one from Dhaka division.

Also, 318 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.73% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,895 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,063 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

