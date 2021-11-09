3 more die in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:03 pm

Related News

3 more die in 24hrs

The current positivity rate was recorded at 1.18% as the health officials tested 17,530 samples across the country

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 05:03 pm

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

Besides, 206 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 1.18% as the health officials tested 17,530 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 215 cases on Monday. 

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,904 and the case tally climbed to 15,71,434 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in Chattogram division and one in Dhaka division. 

Also, 356 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,861 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,043 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat