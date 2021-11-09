3 more die in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, 206 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 1.18% as the health officials tested 17,530 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 215 cases on Monday.

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,904 and the case tally climbed to 15,71,434 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in Chattogram division and one in Dhaka division.

Also, 356 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,861 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,043 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.