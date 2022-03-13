3 more deaths, 233 new cases from Covid-19 reported in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 04:00 pm

Photo collected from Guardian
Photo collected from Guardian

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 and 233 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

The positivity rate dropped to 1.88% during the same period as 12,366 samples were tested across the country.

Of the deceased, two were reported in Dhaka and one in Rajshahi division.

Three deaths and 198 cases were reported the previous day. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,111 and the case tally to 19,49,486. 

Also, 1,417 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.46%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

