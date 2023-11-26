3 easy ways to strengthen your shoulders

Maintaining strong and flexible shoulders is essential for performing everyday tasks such as lifting groceries, handling housework, cooking meals, driving, and other activities crucial for maintaining independence.

Despite this importance, shoulder exercises are often neglected in workout routines, possibly due to their perceived difficulty or time-consuming nature. Kevin Crowley, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital, recommends a straightforward approach to shoulder strengthening.

He encourages clients to incorporate simple, quick exercises into their daily routine, emphasizing that this consistent effort contributes to shoulder health and helps prevent injuries over time.

Here are three ways to make shoulder exercises easier

Exercise while seated

If you can spare a bit more time for a slightly more involved exercise, Crowley suggests trying any of the following. Maintain an upright posture while performing these exercises.

Arm circles: These work the rotator cuff muscles. Hold your arms out to your sides, parallel to the floor. Make a few large circles in the air, then make medium-sized circles, and then small ones. Try it with your thumbs up for a few rotations, then thumbs down. Do the circles forward or backwards.

Arm raises: These work the main muscles in your shoulders, called the deltoids. Hold your arms out to your sides — arms straight or slightly bent. Slowly raise your arms up toward the ceiling (no higher than your head, if you have shoulder injuries), and then slowly bring them back down. Repeat the arm raises about 10 times. You can also do this exercise with your arms out in front of you.

Hand slides: These stretch your shoulders. Reach out in front of you, and place your palms down on a desk or an ottoman. Slide your hands as far forward as you can, keeping your arms straight, and bringing your chin down toward your chest as you go. Hold the stretch, then reverse the move until you're sitting up.

Use resistance bands

The three resistance band exercises demonstrated on this page are simple to perform. Crowley also suggests engaging in any of the following exercises, whether sitting or standing.

Open books: This exercise works the rotator cuff muscles. Grasp the band with both hands, placing them 12 to 24 inches apart. Keep your elbows "glued" to your sides and slowly stretch the band apart, pulling your hands away from each other. Hold, then return to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Horizontal abduction: This works the rhomboid muscles in the upper back, which support the shoulders. Holding an end of the band in each hand, reach straight in front of you, so your arms are parallel to the ground. Slowly move your arms out to your sides, stretching the band between them, attempting to make a T shape with your body. Hold, then return to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Chest punches: This strengthens the serratus anterior muscles, which keep the shoulder blades in place. Place the resistance band around your back and under your armpits. Hold an end of the band in each hand. Punch forward with one hand, then bring it back to your chest and punch with the other. Or punch with both hands at the same time. Repeat 10 times.

Cross punches: Place a resistance band around your back and under your armpits. Hold an end in each hand, near your chest. Punch one arm out on a slight diagonal across your body, then slowly bring it back to your chest. Repeat with the other arm. Do this 10 times.

Biceps curl: Place the middle of a resistance band under one foot, with the other foot slightly behind it. Hold an end of the band in each hand, with your arms at your sides, palms forward. Bend your elbows and raise your hands toward your shoulders, then lower your arms to the starting position. Do this 10 times.

Triceps pull: Grasp a resistance band with both hands, with your elbows out to the sides, and arms bent 90° and parallel to the ground. Without moving your upper arms, straighten your arms, then slowly bring them back to the starting position. Do this 10 times.

Make the exercise fun

Make alphabet shapes: This exercise targets all the muscles in your shoulders. Stand in front of a wall, keeping an arm's length away. Press a tennis ball against the wall with one hand (at shoulder height). Maintain a straight arm, keep your hand flat on the ball, and roll the ball in small letter shapes from A to Z. Alternatively, roll the ball in circles (or up and down) for a few minutes.

Dance: Engaging your arms to the rhythm of music, whether sitting or standing, effectively strengthens all your shoulder muscles. Choose music that resonates with you and let it inspire various arm movements, such as swaying them from left to right or (assuming no shoulder injury) raising your arms overhead and repetitively pushing your palms toward the ceiling in sync with the music.

Explore dance moves from the '60s, like the Swim (mimicking swimming motions with your arms) or the Hitchhiker (making arm gestures with your thumbs out, as if hitching a ride). According to Crowley, "When you enjoy exercise, you're more likely to do it," and even incorporating a bit of shoulder strengthening at a time can make a significant difference.