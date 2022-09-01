3 drugstores adjacent to Dhaka medical allowed to remain open for 24 hours

The Dhaka South City Corporation has permitted three pharmacies adjacent to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DHCH) to remain open for 24 hours subject to conditions, following an application from the DMCH Medicine Shop Owners Association.

Three pharmacies are DS Pharmacy, Apu Enterprise and Khan Jahan Ali Pharmacy.

DMCH Medicine Shop Owners Association President Lutfor Rahman Khan applied to the Dhaka South City Corporation in this regard.

"In response to the application made by the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Medicine Shop Owners Association, we have permitted three pharmacies to remain open," said Dhaka South City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Farid Ahmed.

"In the future too, we will review applications and approve them as per requirement," he added.

To save electricity, Dhaka south issued a notification on 22 August directing the closure of general drugstores at 12am and hospital-adjacent drugstores at 2am from 1 September.