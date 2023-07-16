3 diet changes to lower cholesterol levels

Health

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 11:51 am

Related News

3 diet changes to lower cholesterol levels

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 11:51 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

High cholesterol levels can contribute to developing fatty deposits in your blood levels, which can grow eventually, making it hard for blood to pass through your arteries. Suddenly, these deposits can break and form a clot that can cause a heart attack or stroke.

If you have high cholesterol (a total cholesterol level of 240 milligrams per deciliter of blood or above), taking steps to lower it can greatly reduce your chances of having such heart attacks or strokes.

"For every 10% drop in your cholesterol level, your heart attack risk falls by 20% to 30%," reads a newsletter from Harvard Medical School.

There are several steps you can take to lower your cholesterol level, like losing weight if needed, being more active, and choosing healthy foods. Here are three simple steps toward a healthier, cholesterol-lowering diet:

Choose healthy fats: Avoid saturated fats, which increase unhealthy LDL levels, and steer clear of trans fats, which both raise LDL and lower protective HDL. Instead, substitute healthier unsaturated fats found in fish, nuts, and vegetable oils.

Go with whole grains: Whole-grain bread, pasta, and cereals help prevent a blood sugar roller coaster and make you feel full longer. Many of these foods contain fibre, which can help lower LDL levels.

Make other healthy choices: Eat more fruits and vegetables. Ideally, substitute these for processed foods and sweets. Choose fat-free milk instead of whole milk. Opt for low-fat yoghurt and pick brands that are not loaded with sugar.

If lifestyle changes don't get your cholesterol to a healthy level, ask your doctor if a cholesterol-lowering drug makes sense for you.

Top News

Executive Fitness / cholesterol / Diet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country