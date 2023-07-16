3 diet changes to lower cholesterol levels

High cholesterol levels can contribute to developing fatty deposits in your blood levels, which can grow eventually, making it hard for blood to pass through your arteries. Suddenly, these deposits can break and form a clot that can cause a heart attack or stroke.

If you have high cholesterol (a total cholesterol level of 240 milligrams per deciliter of blood or above), taking steps to lower it can greatly reduce your chances of having such heart attacks or strokes.

"For every 10% drop in your cholesterol level, your heart attack risk falls by 20% to 30%," reads a newsletter from Harvard Medical School.

There are several steps you can take to lower your cholesterol level, like losing weight if needed, being more active, and choosing healthy foods. Here are three simple steps toward a healthier, cholesterol-lowering diet:

Choose healthy fats: Avoid saturated fats, which increase unhealthy LDL levels, and steer clear of trans fats, which both raise LDL and lower protective HDL. Instead, substitute healthier unsaturated fats found in fish, nuts, and vegetable oils.

Go with whole grains: Whole-grain bread, pasta, and cereals help prevent a blood sugar roller coaster and make you feel full longer. Many of these foods contain fibre, which can help lower LDL levels.

Make other healthy choices: Eat more fruits and vegetables. Ideally, substitute these for processed foods and sweets. Choose fat-free milk instead of whole milk. Opt for low-fat yoghurt and pick brands that are not loaded with sugar.

If lifestyle changes don't get your cholesterol to a healthy level, ask your doctor if a cholesterol-lowering drug makes sense for you.