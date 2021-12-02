3 die of Covid in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:47 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh reported three more deaths of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Besides, 261 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.24% after 21,057 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 282 cases on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,986 and the case tally increased to 15,76,827 in the country.

Also, 313 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,907 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,079 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

