3 Dhaka South hospitals offer free dengue test from Thursday

UNB
16 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 10:49 pm

People will get free dengue test facility at three hospitals run by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) from Thursday.

The hospitals are Dhaka Mahanagar General Hospital, Dhaka Mahanagar Shishu Hospital and Nazirabazar Matrisadan, said a DSCC press release on Wednesday.

The hospitals will provide patients with this service from 8am to 2pm every day except Friday. However, the free test will be available from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Over 400 people have so far died from dengue this year and around 90, 000 people have been infected with the viral fever.

