3 dengue patients die, highest 889 hospitalised in last 24 hours

Dengue fever continues to wreak havoc across the country as three died and 889 new patients, the highest in a single day this year, were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the latest death, the tally of deaths from the mosquito-borne fever rose to 76 this year, of whom 29 patients died in the last 10 days of July, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Of the new patients, 574 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, and 315 in other parts of the country.

A total of 3,253 dengue patients, including 2,080 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 13,843 dengue cases and 10,514 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.