3 dengue patients die in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported three new dengue deaths and 97 cases of hospitalisation in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Of the new patients, 87 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 10 outside the capital.

A total of 387 dengue patients, including 338 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 16 and the case tally to 2,376.

Besides 1,973 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during this 6 months period.