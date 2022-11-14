3 dengue patients die in 24 hours

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 06:16 pm

3 dengue patients die in 24 hours

Of the new patients, 425 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 335 outside the capital

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh reported three new deaths and 760 cases of hospitalisation in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday (14 November). 

Of the new patients, 425 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 335 outside the capital.

A total of 2,989 dengue patients, including 1,767 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

With the latest addition, the death toll from the viral fever this year rose to 205 and the case tally to 49,300. 

Besides, 46,106 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals during this 11-month period.
 

