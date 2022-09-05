3 dengue patients die, 208 hospitalised in 24 hours

Three more people died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours till 8 am Monday, according to the Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 208 more people infected with the disease have been hospitalised in various government and private medical facilities across the country.

Of the patients, 157 infections were reported inside Dhaka and the remaining 51 were from outside the capital.

A total of 806 dengue patients are taking treatment right now at different hospitals across the country.

As of Monday, 7,113 people were diagnosed and hospitalised with dengue fever this year, 6,281 of whom got released after recovery.

On 21 June, the country recorded the first death of a dengue patient this year.

Dengue, a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives. In the next three years, the fatality numbers gradually fell to almost zero.