3 deaths from Covid reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh repoted three more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Besides, 239 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.41% after 16,916 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported nine deaths and 237 cases on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,973 and the case tally increased to 15,75,424 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two were from Khulna and one from Dhaka division.

Also, 277 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.74% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,900 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,073 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.