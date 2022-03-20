3 Covid-19 deaths, 82 cases reported in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 05:23 pm

Related News

3 Covid-19 deaths, 82 cases reported in 24hrs

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 05:23 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported three deaths from Covid-19 and 82 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at .90% during the same period as 9,082 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh has so far registered 29,117 deaths and 19,50,609 cases since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Each of the three deceased was reported from Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 837 Covid patients were cured from the viral infection during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 95.89%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

4h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

6h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

20h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

20h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

21h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine