3 Covid-19 deaths, 82 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported three deaths from Covid-19 and 82 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at .90% during the same period as 9,082 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh has so far registered 29,117 deaths and 19,50,609 cases since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Each of the three deceased was reported from Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 837 Covid patients were cured from the viral infection during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 95.89%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.