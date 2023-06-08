3% budgetary allocations needed for better healthcare service: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has said the health sector needs 3% budgetary allocation for ensuring improved healthcare services to the people.

"In the current budget, only one percent has been allocated for the health sector, which is inadequate for increasing healthcare facilities to the people," he said at a discussion at Osmani Memorial Hall marking International Day of the Midwife and International Nurses Day, an official release said.

Secretary of Health Services Department Md. Anwar Hossain Hawladar, Secretary of Health Education Department Md. Azizur Rahman, Director General of Family Planning Department Sahan Ara Banu and World Health Organization (WHO) representative Dr. Bardan Jung Rana, among others, addressed the discussion with Director General of Nursing and Midwifery Directorate Maksura Noor in the chair.

Maleque said, "Ten percent of the total budget is allocated in developed countries... we have to increase budgetary allocation for the health sector as it is urgent for improving the overall healthcare system."

At present, there are 45,000 nurses and midwives working in the country as the present government has recruited a significant number of nurses and midwives, he added.

Highlighting the important role of nurses in fighting Corona, the minister said nurses should be more involved in keeping the hospital clean and improving healthcare services.