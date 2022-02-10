273 people die of cancer daily: Health minister

The Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on an average 273 people die of cancer everyday in the country which is alarming.

But people are more interested in the death rate in Covid as they get the Covid-related information on daily basis, he added.

The minister also informed that the government has taken steps to decentralise healthcare to reduce excessive pressure on Dhaka.

"There are 20 lakh cancer patients in the country. Every year another 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh new patients are added," Zahid Maleque said Thursday at a programme.

"About 1 lakh cancer patients die every year which means on an average 273 patients die daily which is unknown to us," he added.

The minister was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion programme commemorating 'World Cancer Day 2022' at National Cancer Research Institute at Mohakhali in the capital.

Suggesting to be aware of cancer, Zahid Maleque said everyone should know the reasons of the disease.

"The air quality of Dhaka is not good compared to other countries. Polluted air causes different types of cancer including lung, larynx and trachea cancer. Industrial wastes which pollutes the rivers and waterbodies cause cancer," he said.

Besides, contaminated foods, colours and formalin also cause cancer, he added.

The health minister said that the government is decentralising the healthcare system. There will be hospitals in every division.

"We have installed eight imaging systems in eight divisions with support of Japan alongwith X-ray, CT scan, and MRI facilities. We have also started the works of setting up of eight cancer hospitals in eight divisions which would reduce peoples' sufferings," he said.